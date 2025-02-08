Bhopal, February 8: Gambling operations in Madhya Pradesh have spiralled out of control, with illegal betting running into lakhs and crores daily. However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken decisive action, busting a massive Satta Matka racket operating in Mhow. The ED has attached INR 9 crore in property of "Satta King" Lokesh Verma in its latest crackdown.

Lokesh Verma, also known as the "Satta King" of Mhow, built a multi-crore empire through illegal online betting activities, local media reports said. Partnering with Indore-based software engineer Manoj Malviya, Verma launched the "Dhan Kuber" and "Dhan Game App," enabling an international online Matka Satta network. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

All About Lokesh Verma's Satta Matka Network

In just a few years, Verma’s syndicate expanded globally, drawing in prominent businessmen and opening fake bank accounts to facilitate the operation. The racket came to light in 2020 when Mhow police raided a property in Gujarkheda, arresting nine bookies and seizing INR 1.33 crore in cash. Verma, Malviya, and other key players were apprehended, with several Co-operative Bank accounts frozen in the process. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 7, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Following the police raid, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a thorough investigation into the network. The ED raided the hideouts of Malviya and his associates, recovering INR 46 lakh in cash. Since then, the ED has attached properties worth INR 9 crore, including assets valued at INR 1 crore belonging to Malviya. The investigation has revealed the extensive scale of the illegal betting operation.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India, carries financial risks, and can lead to addiction. LatestLY does not promote or encourage betting activities.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2025 08:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).