New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera expressed concern over the mysterious death of a young Kashmiri man, Zubair Ahmad Bhat, in Delhi, questioning the silence of mainstream media on the issue.

In a post on X, on Thursday, Khera asked, "In the capital city, a young Kashmiri dies under mysterious circumstances, and not a word of it gets discussed in mainstream media? If you don't question the authorities, obviously the authorities won't give you answers."

Khera demanded a response from the Delhi Police surrounding Bhat's death. "Delhi Police needs to respond to questions surrounding the death of Zubair Ahmad Bhat," Khera posted.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leaders have demanded answers and accountability over the death of Zubair Ahmed Bhat.

In a post on X, PDP leader Iltija Mufti stated that Bhat's family alleges that he was picked up by Delhi police, questioned, and thrashed with rods, leading to his death.

"Zubair Ahmed Bhat didn't die under mysterious circumstances. Let me bite the bullet & state the unpleasant truth. His family claims he was picked up by Delhi police, questioned & thrashed with rods." Mufti tweeted.

Mufti questioned when the pattern of snuffing out the lives of innocent Kashmiris purely on suspicion would end, demanding answers and accountability. "This 30-year-old man was the sole breadwinner for his mother & siblings. When will this pattern of snuffing out the lives of innocent Kashmiris purely on suspicion end? We demand answers & accountability," she added.

PDP General Secretary Mohammad Khurshid Alam also expressed his distress over Bhat's death, saying that the family suspects foul play and has evidence suggesting that he was assaulted.

"Deeply disturbed by the mysterious death of Zubair Ahmed Bhat from Srinagar in Delhi. Family suspects foul play and has evidence suggesting he was assaulted. Authorities must ensure a transparent investigation. Justice must be served." Alam's tweet on X.

In the official account on X, PDP stated that Iltija Mufti visited the family of Bhat at Aali Kadal, offered condolences, and assured them of full support in seeking a fair probe and justice.

While speaking to reporters, Mufti said that Bhat's family alleged that he was picked up by Delhi police, beaten, and tortured, leading to his death. Mufti read Bhat's last message to his sister, in which he claimed that the police had caught him because he was a Kashmiri and beat him with sticks.

Mufti said, "They showed me his last message, which said the police caught him and took his Aadhaar card, Delhi Police. He messaged his sister and wrote, 'The police caught me because I am Kashmiri. They took my Aadhaar card, and then they beat me with sticks. I am in a hotel. May God have mercy. His family says he left Jammu for Delhi. After reaching Delhi, the police at one of the stations, I think it was Lajpat Nagar, caught Zubair, took his Aadhaar card, and beat him. The next day, when he went back to collect his Aadhaar card, they beat him again. And when he returned home... he died. This is what happened to Zubair."

Mufti also alleged that the hospital staff and the doctor treated him poorly. "He was just 30 years old, an orphan, running the entire household. What was his crime? That he was a Kashmiri? I want to say this on record; even after his death, what happened to him was heartbreaking. The hospital staff, while he was trying to speak, while his brother was there beside him on the hospital bed, kept giving him injections. The doctor said that he shouldn't be treated because he was Kashmiri. So tell me, is being Kashmiri a crime now? God forbid, but what is our fault that we were born in Kashmir? What was Zubair's fault? That he was Kashmiri? He was a decent man, working hard. His sister's wedding is in August. He was earning honest money, halal money, to support his family. So what wrong had he done?"

Mufti questioned the silence of the ruling government over Bhat's death, demanding to know why they were not speaking up for the family. Mufti also criticised the NC government for its silence over Bhat's death, saying that it was "absolutely irresponsible".

"Omar Sahib could at least have tweeted. Why is everyone so silent? Why are you compromising? What exactly are you compromising on? Our young boys, our youth, even the NC (National Conference) government, cannot protect them. Your MLAs spend their days inaugurating showrooms and restaurants. Is that why the people elected you? To cut ribbons? No. The people of Jammu and Kashmir elected you to protect every resident's life and dignity. But the NC government hasn't even spoken a word. There's pin-drop silence. It's absolutely irresponsible. I want to tell your MLAs: People didn't vote for you, so you could just go inaugurate showrooms every day. They sent you here to protect their lives, to speak up. Why is there silence in your mouths? Come here. Talk to the family," she said.

Mufti demanded that the government provide long-term relief to Bhat's family, including a government job to sustain themselves.

"This boy, on his face, elbows, legs, we have the pictures. He was tortured. There are drag marks. So why isn't the government talking about it? I have been told that because his sister's wedding is in August, he was working 11-12 hours a day. I request LG Sahib, and Omar Sahib too: Give this family long-term relief. Short-term relief is just cash- give them a government job so they can sustain themselves for the rest of their lives," she said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is investigating the mysterious death of a Kashmiri youth in a park in the Lajpat Nagar area of South Delhi. According to police, a PCR call was received regarding the incident, which revealed that the youth had suffered a head injury.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the youth may have inflicted the injury on himself, which led to excessive bleeding and ultimately, his death. Police believe that the youth may have been mentally disturbed, although this is being verified.

An inquest proceeding has been conducted, and police will register an FIR only if something suspicious is found during the investigation. The police are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the youth's death. (ANI)

