Thrissur (Kerala) [India], March 15 (ANI): Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala has expressed strong concerns over the Kerala government's handling of drug-related issues in the state.

Chennithala was present in a Drugs free Kerala Campaign organised in Thrissur

Speaking out on the matter, Chennithala said, "The state government is sleeping on the issue of drugs. I wonder why it is giving political patronage to the drug mafia in the state and not eradicating it."

He pointed out the increasing violence and unrest, adding, "Such a progressive state of Kerala is witnessing killings and arson, is the government not taking any action?"

Chennithala further accused the CPI(M)'s student wing, the Students' Federation of India (SFI), of being the primary organization responsible for spreading drugs in colleges and universities, stating, "The student wing of the CPI(M), known as SFI, is the main culprit in spreading drugs in colleges and universities."

The MLA criticized the government's silence on the issue, stating that the lack of action is concerning and that urgent steps need to be taken. "The government must take action to dismantle the organization that spreads drugs," he concluded.

On March 5, the Congress-led opposition UDF launched an awareness campaign against drugs and crimes called "No drugs, No crime" campaign. The opposition leader, VD Satheesan, inaugurated the campaign.

Speaking to ANI, VD Satheesan said, " Today, the entire people of Kerala is in fear because there are so many reports coming day by day of cruel violence. Violence has increased in Kerala, and the nature of the violence has changed. Drugs are available everywhere...Now, Kerala has become an epicentre of drugs...only the consumers are getting caught...no source found so far. Huge quantities of drugs and synthetic chemicals are coming to Kerala. Police and Excise failed miserably. On the floor of the Assembly, we demand thorough enforcement to prevent this drug mafia and to break the drug mafia network."

Earlier, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also expressed concern over the growing drug menace in Kerala, calling for a united effort to address the issue. He emphasized the need for collaboration between the state and central governments to identify sources of supply and to punish suppliers and sellers. (ANI)

