Amritsar, March 15: In a daring incident, two bike-borne miscreants hurled a hand grenade at a temple in Punjab’s holy city Amritsar and triggered a powerful blast. However, no one was injured in the explosion. This was the 12th such incident in the past four months in Punjab that shares a long border with Pakistan. On previous occasions, the attacks were on police establishments, mainly comprising police stations. The CCTV footage showed the miscreants arriving at the location on a bike with a flag mounted on it. After waiting for a few seconds, one of them threw a grenade, and both fled the spot.

The grenade caused a massive explosion, triggering a panic-like situation after the attack. The attack took place on Friday night in the Khandwala area of Amritsar. Police believe the attack was carried out as part of a planned strategy to trigger fear amid the Holi festivities. Amritsar Blast: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Hurl Explosive at Thakurdwara Temple in Punjab; Investigation Underway As Video Surfaces.

VIDEO | Punjab: A blast was reported on Thakur Sher Shah Suri Road in Amritsar earlier this morning. More details awaited. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/IgT2VjUsRb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 15, 2025

#WATCH | Punjab: A blast occurred at Thakurdwara Temple in Khandwala, Amritsar, late last night after two bike-borne men lobbed a grenade at the temple. No injuries reported. Police personnel are present at the spot to carry out an investigation. Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/UbU6PmH9QQ — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2025

The temple’s wall was damaged in the explosion. Fortunately, a priest and his family, who were residing on the upper floor of the temple, were unharmed. Local resident Kiranpreet Singh, who is an advocate by profession, said, “At around 12 am, two people came on a bike, stopped outside the Thakur Dwara Mandir, conducted a recce and threw a grenade at the temple.

“The blast was so powerful that is also affected the nearby buildings, breaking windowpanes. The police later reached the spot. As per the evidence, this was a grenade attack.” Ludhiana: 2 Groups Clash Over Playing DJ Music During Holi Celebrations in Transport Nagar, 8 Arrested After Video of Stone-Pelting Goes Viral.

Amritsar Police Commissioner, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, told the media that efforts “are being made by Pakistan to disturb the atmosphere here, and some local youths are involved in this. I urge our youths not to get involved in such activities”.

State minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said some miscreants hurled a grenade at a temple after 12 am. “The situation is under control. Two people have been identified. They will be caught within a day," he said.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad wrote on X, “Series of such attacks have taken place on police posts, etc over the last few months. Law and order in Punjab has totally collapsed under the AAP and (Chief Minister) Bhagwant Mann.

“Punjab Police busy giving VVIP security to Kejriwal and meanwhile free run for terror, ‘nasha’ mafia and gangsters. From Sidhu Moosewala killing to RPG attack in Mohali to grenade attacks…What’s happening in Punjab is worrying…”

