Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) An Uttar Pradesh Police constable was suspended here allegedly after a video of him thrashing a man surfaced on social media, police said on Wednesday.

In the purported video, constable Rinkoo Rajoura, posted at police outpost of Madhuban Bapudham police station, is seen thrashing the victim who was lying on the road.

The incident took place on Independence Day in Karpuri Puram colony of Kavinagar police station area, Additional CP Abhishek Srivastav said, adding that following the instruction of commissioner of police Ajay Kumar Mishra, an FIR was registered and the constable was suspended on Tuesday night.

According to police, the victim had had heated arguments with the constable's relative and after hearing about the incident, Rajoura thrashed him.

A departmental inquiry has been set up against Rajoura, Srivastav said.

