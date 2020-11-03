New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Delhi Food and Supply Minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday directed officials to constitute an enforcement team to check hoarding and black-marketing of essentials, and take strict action against those involved in such illegal activities.

At a meeting, the minister reviewed the retail prices of onions and other essential commodities in Delhi.

Officers present at the meeting informed that average retail prices of onions in Delhi are stable and are likely to remain so in the near future due to the imposition of a ban on export of onions, continuing less demand as compared to last year and likelihood of arrival of sufficient fresh produce here by the end of November.

Hussain directed the officers to immediately constitute an enforcement team to check hoarding and black-marketing and take strict punitive action, including lodging of FIR, against those involved in such illegal activities.

He expressed confidence that retail prices of these commodities are likely to stabilise in the near future and that there is no need for the public to panic. PTI GVS

