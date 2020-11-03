New Delhi, November 3: Delhi recorded 6,725 fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike so far. The previous highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases was recorded on October 30, when 5,891 new cases were recorded. According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, the tally of COVID-19 cases touched 4,03,096 while the death toll rose to 6,652 with 48 fresh fatalities. Festive Season, Laxity in Adhering to Norms Caused Delhi Covid Surge, Says Centre.

The case fatality rate is 1.65 per cent. The number of positive cases stands at 36,375. So far, 3,60,069 people have recovered from the infection. The national capital witnessed a slight downturn in COVID-19 cases on Monday with 4,001 new cases. The capital city was recording over 5,000 cases since October 28. The spike in cases has coincided with the festive season, pollution and onset of winter. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

About 59,540 samples were tested on Monday. In total, 48,21,523 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital. The positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive out of all of the tests done, is 11.29 per cent. Currently, 6,798 out of 15,823 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 973 out of 7,887 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 358 out of 527 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres.

Over 21,521 people are in home isolation. There are 3,453 containment zones in Delhi. As Delhi witnessed a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Satyendar Jain last week said that the decreasing temperature, increasing pollution levels and the implications of the festive season, together had caused the recent spike. The Centre had attributed the festive season, greater movement of people and laxity in adhering to safe COVID-19 behaviour to the increase in cases.

