New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested of a man for allegedly leaking sensitive information related to the finance ministry to foreign countries, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Sumit, was a contractual employee and worked as a data entry operator in the finance ministry, they said.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Hits Out at PM Narendra Modi, Voices Displeasure Over Bihar 'Not Getting Special Status'.

He was booked under the Official Secrets Act on Tuesday, police said.

A senior police officer said the accused provided classified data to foreign countries in lieu of money.

Also Read | Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: Naga Solution Not in Sight, Parties and Civil Society Unhappy With Poll Date Announcement.

"During his search, a mobile phone which was being used by him for sharing secret information related to Ministry of Finance was seized," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)