Faridabad, Jun 30 (PTI) Police on Wednesday used force to disperse people gathering ahead of a "mahapanchayat" at Lakarpur Khori village, from where the Supreme Court has ordered to remove thousands of illegal structures.

There are around 10,000 residential structures in the Aravali forest area near the village, which the apex court has ordered to remove.

Police said some people pelted them with stones, leaving some of them injured.

Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni was stopped by police from entering the village, where he was to address the "mahapanchayat" convened by the locals to discuss the situation arising out of the SC orders.

When police tried to prevent the crowd from gathering, citing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, some people started pelting them with stones, after which force was used to disperse them, police said.

DCP Anshu Singla said police had appealed to the residents to cooperate and help authorities enforce the apex court order.

"We are here to honour the guidelines of the Supreme Court. We are taking only that much action which is important to implement the court orders," she said.

Talking to reporters, BKU leader Chaduni said water and power supply of the residents of the area has been snapped by the authorities.

“One lakh people have not settled in the affected area in one day. They have been here for the past four decades. Action should be taken against those officials who over the years allowed them to settle here. Why did the government turn a blind eye when people were settling here,” Chaduni asked.

He said the government should rehabilitate all affected by the court order.

Local residents too demanded that they be rehabilitated.

“We exercise the right to vote to elect our representatives. They must come forward now and urge the government to rehabilitate us,” said a resident.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters in Chandigarh that a survey was conducted and 3,400 people were found to be Haryana voters.

In total, 1,400 families are Haryana voters, he said, adding that they have been given the option to be rehabilitated in flats in Dabua colony and modalities are being worked out.

The Supreme Court had earlier refused to stay its order directing the Haryana government and the Faridabad Municipal Corporation to remove encroachments, saying they want the forest land to be cleared.

The court had asked the state and the civic body to comply with its June 7 direction in this regard.

Ordering the removal of the structures, the apex court on June 7 said land grabbers cannot take the refuge of rule of law and talk of fairness.

It had also sought compliance report from state government officials after the removal of encroachments from the forest land near Lakarpur Khori village in this district within six weeks.

