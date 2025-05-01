Jamshedpur, May 1 (PTI) Emphasising the importance of unity and mutual respect between workers and management, Lohardaga Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Thursday said cordial relations were essential for the development of both industries and labour force.

Speaking at a seminar on 'Condition of Laborers in the Present Context' organised by the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) at the Auto Cluster Auditorium in Adityapur, Seraikela-Kharswan district, Bhagat stressed that workers and management are "two sides of the same coin."

"The development of both workers and industries is only possible when there is mutual understanding and harmony in the current industrial environment," said Bhagat, the former Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) president.

Marking International Labour Day, Bhagat also noted that the essence of May Day lies in achieving rights through unity and raising awareness among workers about their current challenges.

He commended Jharkhand INTUC president and Joint Action Committee leader Rakeshwar Pandey for organising the seminar, and credited INTUC for keeping the trade union movement alive across India, particularly in industrial hubs like Jamshedpur.

INTUC's Rakeshwar Pandey, in his address, acknowledged the tough phase facing the trade union movement in the country.

He urged workers to extend wholehearted support when unions mobilise for their welfare.

"We can ensure benefits for both industry and workers by maintaining strong coordination," said Pandey.

In a separate meeting organised by the Kolhan Mazdoor Union (KMU) at Gamharia, KMU convenor Arvind Singh voiced concern over the continued exploitation of workers and the failure of many labour unions to effectively advocate for their rights.

"Workers are being deprived of their entitlements as many companies operate arbitrarily," said Singh, a three-time MLA from the Ichagarh constituency.

He alleged that flawed state government policies had led to the closure of several companies in the Seraikela-Kharswan district.

Singh emphasised the need for workers to be aware of their rights to improve their living standards.

"If the government had safeguarded labour interests, the industrial situation in the district would have been far better," he added.

