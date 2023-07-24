New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Delhi government for the delay in implementing the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) project and not contributing its share of funds for the project.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that when the Aam Aadmi Party government could allocate Rs 1,100 crore towards advertising over the past three years, it could allocate finances for infrastructure projects.

“If Rs 1100 crore can be spent on ads in the last three years, certainly infrastructure projects can be financed," remarked the bench and directed the Delhi government to pay the overdue amount towards the project within two months.

Counsel appearing for the Delhi government today told the bench that funds will be allotted for the project.

The bench in its order, while noting the submission of the Delhi government, said, “Senior counsel says provisions will be made in line with the proposed schedule. We take this on record, the overdue amount will be paid within two months.”

Earlier, the apex court criticised the Delhi government for expressing its inability to provide funds for the construction of the RRTS project and directed it to furnish details of funds spent on advertisements in the last three financial years.

The order of the top court had come after it was informed by the Delhi government that it was unable to allocate funds for the project.

The bench had questioned the Delhi government why it did not have funds for a project that would ensure smooth transportation, considering it had allocated funds for advertisements.

The top court was hearing a batch of MC Mehta cases relating to environmental issues.

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS project is slated to be a semi-high-speed rail corridor between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

This corridor will connect the cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut and is one of the three rapid rail corridors planned under Phase I of the RapidX project. (ANI)

