Hyderabad, July 24: At a time when tomato prices are soaring high and denting the common man's kitchen budget, a ruling BRS leader in Telangana distributed it free of cost to women on party Working President K T Rama Rao's 47th birthday on Monday.

Rajanala Srihari, a BRS leader in Warangal, told PTI that he distributed a basket, each containing one-and-half kilograms of tomatoes, to about 250-300 women at Chowrasta Centre in the city. Srihari said he wishes to see Rama Rao become Telangana Chief Minister one day. KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister, Presents Replica of BR Ambedkar’s Statue to Ambedkar Museum in London (Watch Video).

BRS Leader Distributes Tomatoes on KTR’s Birthday

Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and a minister in the Telangana Cabinet, is successfully getting industrial investments to the state leading to employment generation on a large scale, he said. Srihari was in news earlier when he distributed chickens and liquor to 200 party workers on the occasion of 'Dussehra' last year.