New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that the country's largest party is indulging in 'hooliganism' in the capital after the BJP members allegedly indulged in vandalism outside his official residence.

"If the country's largest party and ruling party do such hooliganism in the capital, what message will be sent to the youth?" said Kejriwal in his address after he flagged off a fleet of electric autorickshaws from IP depot.

"3,500 people will drive these e-autos. This'll provide employment to 3,500 people out of which 500 are women. It's a matter of immense pride," he added.

He said that Electric Vehicle (EV) policy made by the Delhi government is being praised across the country.

Delhi is considered as country's EV capital. People are buying EVs rapidly. 10 per cent of total vehicles purchased by them this year were electric vehicles," he stated.

CM Arvind Kejriwal and state Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flagged off a fleet of electric autorickshaws from IP depot.

Earlier on Wednesday, members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) held a protest outside Kejriwal's residence on Link Road near IP College against his purported remarks on the movie 'The Kashmir Files'.

Kejriwal, in his speech in the Delhi Assembly, had accused the BJP leaders of promoting the movie and asked the makers of the movie to upload the film on YouTube. (ANI)

