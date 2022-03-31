Oppo F21 Pro Series 5G will be launched in India on April 12, 2022. The Oppo F21 Pro Series 5G will comprise Oppo F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G models. Ahead of the launch, prices and specifications of both models have been leaked online. Specifications have been leaked by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, whereas tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed the prices. Oppo F21 Pro Series 5G India Launch Set for April 12, 2022.

Oppo F21 Pro Series 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

In terms of specifications, Oppo F21 Pro will get a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC and will be offered cosmic black and sunset orange.

Arriving soon, #OPPOF21ProSeries with the Industry-First Fiberglass-Leather Design, in the beautiful Sunset Orange color. Launching on 12th April at 5 PM. #FlauntYourBest Know more: https://t.co/TvofMZS1c4 pic.twitter.com/bWXAfpBhJG — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) March 31, 2022

For optics, the handset will sport a 64MP primary lens, a 2MP depth shooter and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there will be a 32MP selfie lens with a Sony IMX709 sensor.

Oppo F21 Pro Series 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

On the other hand, Oppo F21 Pro 5G will also flaunt a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, a 64MP triple rear camera system, a 16MP front camera, a 4,500mAh battery with 33W rapid charging support. It will be available in the rainbow spectrum and cosmic black colours. Both Oppo F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G will run on Android 12 based on ColorOS 12.1 OS. Coming to the pricing, Oppo F21 Pro will be priced at Rs 22,000, whereas the Pro 5G variant will be offered at Rs 26,000.

