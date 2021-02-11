Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], February 11 (ANI): A couple died by suicide on Wednesday morning in the Mailardevpally area of Telangana's Rangareddy district.

According to K Narsimha, Inspector of Police at the Mailardevpally Police Station, the bodies of the two, identified as Ramesh Joshi and Raj Kanya Joshi, were found between 8:45 am and 9 am.

"Today, between 8:45 am and 9 am, we received information that a couple, namely Ramesh Joshi and Raj Kanya Joshi, died by suicide by consuming some unknown poison. The bodies have been shifted to the government hospital mortuary for a post mortem examination (PME). We will verify the poison after the PME," the inspector told ANI over the phone.

Preliminary investigation has not yet revealed the reason for the incident. Further Investigation underway, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)