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Agency News Agency News India News | Court Grants 2 Days Transit Remand of Mohammad Salim Dola to NCB Mumbai Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. After hearing the submissions, Duty Magistrate Kautuk Bhardwaj granted 2 days transit remand of Salim Dola to NCB Mumbai. He will be produced before the concerned court in Mumbai. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Manish Gupta appeared for NCB and sought transit remand of Salim Dola. He has been arrested in the case of 2023 of NCB Mumbai.

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Patiala House Court granted 2 days of transit remand of Mohammad Salim Dola, a close associate of Dawood Ibrahim and alleged handler of a drug syndicate.

He will be produced before the concerned court in Mumbai. He was in Turkey. He has been arrested by the NCB today. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) produced Salim Dola at the residence of Duty Magistrate Kautuk Bhardwaj.

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After hearing the submissions, Duty Magistrate Kautuk Bhardwaj granted 2 days transit remand of Salim Dola to NCB Mumbai. He will be produced before the concerned court in Mumbai. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Manish Gupta appeared for NCB and sought transit remand of Salim Dola. He has been arrested in the case of 2023 of NCB Mumbai.

Advocate Sharian Mukherji alongwith Akash, appeared for Salim Dola and opposed the transit remand application.

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It was also submitted that it is alleged that there was an LOC issued against Salim Dola. But the date of issuance of the LOC is not mentioned. Salim Dola had gone to Turkey in 2020. Counsel for accsued also submitted that the present case was lodged in 2023. Salim Dola has been out of India since 2020. How can he be connected with this case?

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Arun Khatri alongwith Advocate Shelly, appeared for NCB. It was submitted that the Accused had been arrested on an NBW issued against him from a Mumbai court. He has been arrested in an FIR of the NCB of 2023.

He also submitted that the ground of arrest has already been supplied to the accsued.

In a separate case, the Patiala House Court has found a prima facie case of money laundering against Bilquies Shah, wife of Shabir Ahmad Shah, and ordered framing of charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), holding that the material on record raises a grave suspicion of her involvement.

The order was passed on April 24, 2026, by Additional Sessions Judge Shefali Barnala Tandon at Patiala House Courts in proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged hawala transactions linked to terror funding.

Representing the ED, Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Naveen Kumar Matta, assisted by Advocate Faizan Khan, argued that the evidence collected during the investigation clearly discloses the accused's role in handling proceeds of crime. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)