Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) A special court here on Friday directed the police to probe a complaint against filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly portraying children in an objectionable manner in his latest film.

A special POCSO court directed the local police to probe makers of the film "Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Koni Nahi Koncha", including its director, Mahesh Manjrekar.

Social activist Seema Deshpande, through her lawyer Prakash Salsingikar, had filed a complaint before the court seeking action against Manjrekar and others.

The complaint states that the trailer of the movie, which was later released in theatres and OTT platforms, is abundant with "obscene material".

The complainant has claimed that it has the tendency to corrupt and deprave the minds of those who are open to such immoral influences.

Finding merits in the complaint, special judge S N Shaikh directed the suburban Mahim police to investigate the case as per provisions of the CrPC.

The film, based on a story by late Jayant Pawar, features actors Prem Dharmadhikari, Chhaya Kadam, Shashank Shende and Kashmera Shah.

The story revolves around two teenage boys who grow up facing deprivation and brutality by the society and become hardcore criminals.

