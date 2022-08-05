Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday sent Mohd Salim Mohammad Iqbal Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of gangster Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Chhota Shakeel, to NIA custody till August 17 in a case related to allegedly forcibly selling flats from builders.

According to NIA, Salim forcibly sold flats from builders and passed the money to Dawood. NIA recorded statements of five builders against Salim. NIA will conduct a forensic audit of Salim's accounts.

The NIA alleged that a layered transaction has taken place which has to be investigated.

Property papers of many other people have been found at Salim's house. Further, foreign smuggled cigarettes worth lakhs of rupees have also been recovered at Salim's house, said NIA.

NIA arrested Salim Fruit on Thursday. The arrest was made in a case relating to the activities of D Company. The case was filed suo moto on February 3 pertaining to terrorist or criminal activities.

"Salim Fruit, a close aide of D Company, played an active role in extorting huge amounts of money in the name of Chhota Shakeel via property dealings and dispute settlements for raising terror funds in furtherance of terrorist activities of D company," said NIA.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

