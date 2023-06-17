Chaibasa, Jun 17 (PTI) A court here in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district sentenced a man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

The court of District and Session Judge-I on Friday sentenced Bagun Jonko alias Company Jonko, a resident of the Tekasai area of the district to 25 years rigorous imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him for raping the minor girl.

Also Read | COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Records 10 Fresh Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, Five Came From Abroad.

According to the FIR lodged on 8.11.2021, the girl along with her mother had gone to watch a football match in Khairudih village. On their way back home, the mother had gone to relieve leaving her daughter alone when the convict approached and lured the girl on the pretext of buying her some eatable item and committed the crime.

In the course of the investigation, police arrested Jonko. A chargesheet was filed after police had gathered evidence scientifically.

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2023 Result Date: Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Exam Results Likely To Be Declared Tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, Know How To Check.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)