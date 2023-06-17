Mumbai, June 17: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati or IIT Guwahati is expected to release the JEE Advanced 2023 exam result tomorrow, June 18. The IIT JEE Advanced Exam results most likely be released tomorrow on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can visit the official website of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in to check and download their exam results.

This year, the JEE Advanced 2023 examination was conducted on June 4. The JEE Advanced exams were held in two shifts with Paper I taking place from 9 am to 12 noon while the Paper 2 exam was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Ahead of the JEE Advanced exam result, the response sheet was made available on June 9 on the website. CUET PG 2023 Admit Card for June 17 Released by NTA on cuet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download.

Steps To Check JEE Advanced 2023 Result

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "JEE Advanced 2023 Result" link

Next, enter using your login details

Your JEE Advanced 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

The JEE Advanced 2023 Answer key was also released on June 11 with the last date to raise objections being June 12. Besides the exam results, IIT Guwahati is also likely to release the final answer key. For more details, candidates can check the official site of JEE Advanced. NEET Result 2023: Pulwama Youth Umer Ahmad Ganie, Working As Painter, Clears Medical Entrance Exam (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET June 2023 Admit Card for Phase 2 examinations today, June 17. Candidates who will be appearing for the UGC NET June 2023 Phase 2 exams can visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in to download the admit card.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2023 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).