Chennai, June 17: In the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu recorded 10 fresh Covid-19 cases, of which five patients tested positive upon their arrival from abroad, authorities said on Saturday.

Of the five, two each came from the UAE and Singapore, while one arrived from France. COVID-19: India Reports 214 New Coronavirus Infections in Past 24 Hours, Active Cases Dip to 2,831.

The rest five cases were reported from Chengalpattu (three), Kancheepuram (one) and Tiruppur (one). Chennai did report any new Covid cases in the said period. COVID-19 in India: Rising Infections, Deaths Not a Cause of Concern, Virus Has Become Endemic, Say Experts.

According to the state's Public Health Department, there are currently 31 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2023 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).