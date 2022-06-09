Srinagar, Jun 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 13 new Covid cases on Thursday that took the infection tally to 4,54,314, officials said.

Of the new cases, eight were reported from Jammu district while five other districts reported one case each, they said.

There are 68 active cases, while overall of recoveries have reached 4,49,494, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), officials added.

