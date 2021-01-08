Chandigarh, Jan 8 (PTI) Fifteen more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Friday as 301 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection tally to 1,68,486, according to a bulletin.

So far, the disease has claimed 5,437 lives in the state.

On Friday, Mohali reported the maximum 62 cases, followed by Ludhiana and Jalandhar (41 each); and Rupnagar (25).

Currently, the state has 3,007 active cases, the bulletin said.

A total of 252 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 1,60,042, it added.

Ten critical patients are on ventilator while 102 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 40,58,814 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

