Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 5,077 on Sunday with 20 more fatalities, while 627 new cases took the infection tally to 1,60,200, a medical bulletin issued here said.

Five deaths were reported from Mohali, four from Gurdaspur, two each from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Rupnagar while one each from Pathankot, Sangrur and Faridkot, it said.

Also Read | BJP Leaders Break CCTV Cameras Installed at Arvind Kejriwal’s House, Says Delhi CMO.

There are 7,076 active COVID-19 cases in the state currently, as per bulletin.

Mohali reported 102 new cases, Ludhiana 89 and Jalandhar 75, among fresh cases recorded in the state.

Also Read | Captain Amarinder Singh Lashes Out at Arvind Kejriwal, Accuses Delhi CM of ‘Exploiting’ Farmers’ Protest.

A total of 616 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the overall recoveries to 1,48,047, the bulletin said.

Seventeen critical patients are on ventilator support while 129 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 35,22,061 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)