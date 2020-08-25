Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) The death toll due to COVID-19 in Punjab rose to 1,178 on Tuesday as 49 more people succumbed to the disease, while the infection tally climbed to 44,577 as 1,293 fresh cases were detected in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

This is the third-highest number of deaths reported in a day in Punjab. On August 17, record 51 deaths were reported and 50 were recorded on August 23.

Of the latest fatalities, 11 were reported from Ludhiana, nine from Mohali, five each from Amritsar and Patiala, four each from Faridkot and Jalandhar, three from Sangrur, two each from Fatehgarh Sahib and Moga, and one each from Gurdaspur, Bathinda, Pathankot and Mansa, the bulletin said.

The fresh cases were reported from Ludhiana (175), Mohali (154), Gurdaspur (149), Patiala (140), Jalandhar (119), Bathinda (82), Amritsar (75), Kapurthala (65) and Hoshiarpur (61), among other districts.

A total of 788 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. So far 29,145 people have been cured, the bulletin said.

Currently, there are 14,254 active COVID-19 cases in the state, it said.

While 55 critical patients are on ventilator support, 499 are on oxygen support, it added.

With 22,325 more samples being collected for COVID-19 testing, the total number of samples taken so far for testing has reached 9,41,939, the bulletin stated. PTI CHS VSD

