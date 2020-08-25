Raigad, August 25: A toddler was pulled out alive on Tuesday from the rubble of a five-storey building Tarique Garden that collapsed in Mahad town in Maharashtra's Raigad district a day earlier. The survivor has been identified as four-year-old Mohammed N. Bangi. NDRF Director-General Satya Narayan Pradhan called Mohammed a "miracle boy" after his safe rescue. Meanwhile, the death toll in the Tarique Garden building crash climbed to 12. Raigad Building Collapse: Saw Building Pillars Breaking Before I Ran Out, Says Eyewitness.

During the rescue operation to detect and dig out the trapped victims a day after the building collapse, the rescuers noticed the movement of a tiny leg between two broken pillars with tonnes of debris dangerously strewn all around. An NDRF man went to pull him out. At that moment, Mohammed cried, indicating he was alive. Several teams of rescuers immediately swung into action. Raigad Building Collapse: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind Extend Condolences, Pray for Speedy Recovery of the Injured.

Rescuers used metal cutters to slice through the pillars. The debris was being shifted carefully using JCBs. Finally, they reached the terrified, crying boy lying beneath. The NDRF personnel lifted him up from the dark hole. "The 'Miracle Boy" has been rescued alive. He is God's child," said NDRF director-general Satya Narayan Pradhan. Mohammed was rushed to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

There were around 100 people residing in the building. More than 80 people have been rescued so far, while 12 bodies have been retrieved from the debris. Earlier today, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde ordered a thorough probe into the incident and the district authorities have identified at least six persons who are being booked for the tragedy. They include the builder, the architect, the RCC consultant, the contractor, the then CEO of the civic body and the chief engineer.

The residential building suddenly came crashing down on Monday around 6 pm, in Mahad town, some 170 kms south of Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "saddened" by the building crash and assured that the local authorities and the NDRF teams at the site are providing all possible assistance to the victims.

