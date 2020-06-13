Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | COVID-19: 91 Test Positive, Aurangabad Count Reaches 2,626

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 07:50 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | COVID-19: 91 Test Positive, Aurangabad Count Reaches 2,626

Aurangabad, Jun 13 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases touched 2,626 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad as 91 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday, an official said.

Of the 91 patients, 63 are men and 28 women, he added.

Also Read | India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks.

"The number of active cases is 1,091 as 1,400 people have been discharged and 135 have succumbed to the infection," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement