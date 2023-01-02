Raipur, Jan 2 (PTI) No COVID-19 case or death was reported in Chhattisgarh on Monday, which kept the tally and toll unchanged at 11,77,758 and 14,146, respectively, a health official said.

There was no rise in the recovery count either, which stood at 11,63,603, leaving the state with nine active cases, he added.

So far, 1,88,42,571 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,882 during the day, a government release said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,758, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,603, active cases 9, today tests 1,882, total tests 1,88,42,571.

