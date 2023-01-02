Nuh (Har), Jan 2 (PTI) A man and his son have been arrested for allegedly killing a driver and dumping his body near the KMP expressway here, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Suresh Kumar, a resident of Hisar's Kanwari village, and his son Raj Kumar, they said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Asks Officials To Provide Basic Infrastructure in Jagananna Colonies.

Suresh confessed to the crime and told police that he along with his son killed the driver as he called him “gay”, they said.

The duo was arrested on Sunday from Ajijpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, police said, adding they were produced before a court and sent to two-day police remand.

Also Read | Kanjhawala Hit and Run Case: Amit Shah Seeks Detailed Report From Delhi Police on Incident, Special Commissioner Shalini Singh Given Task.

According to the police, the body of a man was found abandoned near Ghuspaithi village adjoining the KMP expressway on December 29.

The deceased was identified as Sombir (35), a native of Birahi Khurd village in Bhiwani district, they said.

Sombir and Suresh Kumar worked as drivers in a private company in Gurugram.

Suresh revealed that even after he started working in some other company, Sombir kept defaming him, police said.

Following this, he hatched a plan with his son Raj to eliminate Sombir.

On December 28, the father-son duo forcibly took Sombir in a vehicle. They hit the man with stones and later strangled him and fled after dumping the body, they said.

On the complaint of the victim's uncle, an FIR was registered at Sadar Tauru police station, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)