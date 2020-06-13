Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | COVID-19 Cure Possible Through Ayurveda, Patanjali Case Study Showed 100 Pc Favorable Results, Claims Acharya Balkrishna

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 08:43 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | COVID-19 Cure Possible Through Ayurveda, Patanjali Case Study Showed 100 Pc Favorable Results, Claims Acharya Balkrishna

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): Acharya Balkrishna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Patanjali, on Saturday, claimed that an Ayurvedic medicine developed by the company has been able to cure COVID-19 patients within 5-14 days.

"We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results," Balkrishna told reporters here.

Also Read | Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 56,740 With 1,383 New Cases and 69 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

"After taking our medicine, COVID patients recovered in 5-14 days and then tested negative. So, we can say the cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda. We are performing controlled clinical trials only. In the next 4-5 days, evidence and data will be released by us," he added.

The Patanjali CEO further said that people should practice Yoga, and keep oneself healthy through proper diet to boost the immune system.

Also Read | Patanjali Claims Cure For Coronavirus; Clinical Trials of Medicine 100% Successful, Says CEO Acharya Balkrishna.

India's COVID-19 tally on Saturday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993 including 1,45,779 active cases. During the last 24 hours, 7,135 COVID-19 patients have been cured thus, 1,54,329 cured/discharged and 8,884 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement