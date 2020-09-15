Muzaffarnagar, Sep 15 (PTI) Seven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the death toll to 49 in the district, officials said on Tuesday.

Ninety-four fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the district in the last 24 hours, they said.

Also Read | School in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur District Suspends Online Classes After Porn Video Was Shared on WhatsApp Group.

District Magistrate Selva Kumari said 117 samples were tested for COVID-19, of which 94 came out positive.

At present, there are 1,135 active cases in the district, while 2,337 people have recovered from the infection so far.

Also Read | Visakhapatnam Espionage Case: Giteli Imran Travelled to Pakistan 10 Times, Deposited Money on ISI Directions, Says NIA.

With seven more fatalities in Muzaffarnagar, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 49, Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra said. PTI CORR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)