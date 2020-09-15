Bhopal, September 15: Online classes of a private school in Madhya Pradesh were suspended after a porn video was shared on the official WhatsApp group. The obscene clip was shared on the official group of Class 8 students of St Pius school. The condemnable incident took place when the students were being taught by a female teacher. Schools Partially Reopen From September 21: Health Ministry Issues SOP For Classes 9-12 Students Who Are Allowed to Visit.

Taking a strict approach over the incident, the school administration decided to suspend online classes, reported News 18. The decision to stop online classes, however, was met with protests from local political workers.

An FIR was reportedly registered against the school management for allegedly flouting the guidelines by suspending the online classes. The institute involved in the controversial incident was identified St Pius School, based in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh.

School officials privy to the case, while speaking to reporters, claimed that anti-social elements forwarded the video into the official group on Saturday, when the online classes were underway. All students were disturbed on spotting the sexually explicit clips and closed their phones, they said.

