Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Goa Disaster Management Authority (GDMA) has issued guidelines to be followed during Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in view of coronavirus outbreak.

As per the guidelines, there shall be monitoring of markets by concerned bodies. Police have been directed to ensure that social distancing norms are maintained.

The guidelines for celebrations of Janmashtami states that there shall be no 'Dahi Handi' celebration throughout the district.

"There shall be no social/ religious gatherings in the district. The protocol of social distancing, wearing of face covers and use of hand wash, sanitiser shall be followed throughout the celebrations."

"There shall be monitoring of markets selling items for the festival by the local bodies and police to ensure that social distancing norms are maintained. Sale timings should be long and staggered to prevent crowding," the guidelines read.

For Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the persons who cross the Goa border for bringing the Ganesh idol to the coastal state for either self-use for sale and return on the same day (within 24 hours of departure from Goa) shall not be required to undergo quarantine/tests, provided they make entry to that effect with personnel on duty at border check posts.

The natives of Goan origin residing in different parts of the country shall be allowed to enter in the state of Goa subject to following the present SOP of COVID negative certificate of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) authorised lab/test and quarantine till test results/14 days home quarantine, it read.

Persons, who are going out of Goa for celebration outside the state do not need an 'exit permit' from Goa. However, on their return to Goa, the existing protocol to be followed. (ANI)

