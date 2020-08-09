New Delhi, August 9: At least seven people were killed and 30 people were rescued after a massive broke out at a hotel in Vijayawada. The hotel was being used as a COVID-19 facility by a hospital. Krishna DC Mohammad Imtiaz said that around 22 patients are being treated in hospital. The officials have been evacuating the entire building. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi is set to launch the financing facility under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and release benefits under PM-KISAN at 11 AM on August 9. The Prime Minister will launch the financing facility of Rs. 1 lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund via video conferencing. The event will be witnessed by lakhs of farmers, cooperatives, and citizens across the country.

The mortal remains of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar who lost his life in the flight crash landing incident at Kozhikode arrived at Delhi Airport today. Air India Express employees pay tributes to him. His mortal remains are being taken to his native place in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.