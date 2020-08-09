Andhra Pradesh government announces Rs 50 lakhs ex gratia each to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire at a hotel, being utilised as a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada.
The list of 101 embargoed items comprises of not just simple parts but also some high tech weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, LCHs, radars & many other items to fulfil needs of our Defence Services: Defence Minister
MoD has also bifurcated the capital procurement budget for 2020-21 between domestic and foreign capital procurement routes. A separate budget head has been created with an outlay of nearly Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year.
Ministry of Defence (MoD) is now ready for a big push to Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. MoD will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Anguished by the fire at a COVID Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy ji & assured all possible support: PM Modi.
Single-day spike of 64,399 cases and 861 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally rises to 21,53,011 including 6,28,747 active cases, 14,80,885 cured/discharged/migrated & 43,379 deaths: Ministry of Health
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make an important announcement at 10.00 am today: Office of the Defence Minister of India.
Seven people have lost their lives and 30 have been rescued, the Vijaywada Police informed. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock & grief over the fire mishap and enquired about the cause of the accident. He directed the concerned officials to take up the rescue measures and admit the injured in nearby hospitals: Andhra Pradesh CM's Office said.
New Delhi, August 9: At least seven people were killed and 30 people were rescued after a massive broke out at a hotel in Vijayawada. The hotel was being used as a COVID-19 facility by a hospital. Krishna DC Mohammad Imtiaz said that around 22 patients are being treated in hospital. The officials have been evacuating the entire building. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.
Prime Minster Narendra Modi is set to launch the financing facility under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and release benefits under PM-KISAN at 11 AM on August 9. The Prime Minister will launch the financing facility of Rs. 1 lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund via video conferencing. The event will be witnessed by lakhs of farmers, cooperatives, and citizens across the country.
The mortal remains of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar who lost his life in the flight crash landing incident at Kozhikode arrived at Delhi Airport today. Air India Express employees pay tributes to him. His mortal remains are being taken to his native place in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.