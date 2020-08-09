Guwahati, August 9: Amid increasing pressure on the health infrastructure, the Assam government rolled out an incentive for COVID-19 patients in the state capital who opt to remain in home isolation. Instead of being treated at the designated medical facilities, these patients would undergo self-treatment at home, with the government to provide them free oximeter and essential medicines.

The announcement was made by Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday. Apart from the free medical equipment, COVID-19 patients in several towns would also be provided access to telemedicine service. Liquor Sale in Assam: Beer Bars Allowed to Serve Alcohol in Compliance With COVID-19 Guidelines; Know Timings.

"From tomorrow, we'll provide patient preferring to stay in home isolation a pulse oximeter and first-line supportive medicine completely free in Guwahati. We've also activated Telemedicine service for them through 104, will expand it to other places soon," Sarma said.

Assam, the worst-affected state in Northeast India due to coronavirus pandemic, has reported more than 57,000 cases so far. The death count surged to 140 on Sunday, whereas, the number of active infections crossed 17,000.

The state government has adopted a nuanced lockdown strategy, with the intent of maximising restrictions in containment and hotspot areas, while providing relaxations in areas with a lower caseload. Assam is also encouraging the recovered patients to donate plasma to reduce fatalities.

