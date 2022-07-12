Srinagar, Jul 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 71 new Covid cases on Tuesday that pushed the infection tally to 4,56,151, officials said.

Of the new cases, 44 were reported from the Jammu division and 27 from the Kashmir valley, they said.

The death toll stands at 4,758 and no fatalities due to Covid were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

There are 738 active cases, while the overall recoveries have reached 4,50,655, they added.

There are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory, officials said.

