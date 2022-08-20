Bengaluru, Aug 20 (PTI) Karnataka on Saturday reported 1,713 fresh COVID-19 cases and four virus-related deaths, taking the total infections and fatalities to 40,40,111 and 40,166 respectively, the state health department said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Medical Negligence: Condom Wrapper Used on Woman's Head To Stop Bleeding From Injury at Community Health Centre in Morena.

In its daily COVID bulletin, the government said 1,034 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,89,451 till date. Active cases stood at 10,452.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Transfers Rs 1,745 Crore to Farmers Under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana.

Bengaluru urban district alone contributed 965 fresh cases.

There were 97 fresh infections in Mysuru, 65 in Chikkamagaluru, 64 in Hassan, 59 in Dharwad and, 48 each in Ballari and Belagavi.

Dharwad reported two deaths while Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru reported on fatality each.

The bulletin said 28 districts reported zero fatalities.

The positivity rate for the day was 5.33 per cent, the bulletin stated.

As many as 32,130 tests were conducted, including 24,312 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done stands at 6.84 crore till date.

There were 62,778 inoculations, taking the total vaccination to 11.79 crore so far, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)