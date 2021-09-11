Thane, Sep 11 (PTI) The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose by 293 to 5,54,213, while the death of five persons took the toll to 11,338, an official said on Saturday.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload went up to 1,35,038, while the death toll stood at 3,294, another official said.

