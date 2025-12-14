Has the Indian Government Admitted to Paralysis and Neurological Side Effects Linked to COVID-19 Vaccines? PIB Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claim

Mumbai, December 14: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has debunked a claim made in a newspaper article that the Government of India had accepted that COVID-19 vaccines carry a risk of paralysis and other neurological disorders. The report used a letter from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) as its basis.

The PIB Fact Check said it found the claim misleading and baseless. PIB said the newspaper had wrongly interpreted a routine regulatory update. The CDSCO communication asked vaccine makers to update the Summary of Product Characteristics for Covishield and Covaxin. These leaflets include lists of possible adverse events seen during use. Adding rare or very rare events to those lists is a normal step in global pharmacovigilance. It aims to keep information transparent for doctors and patients. Has Govt Set April 27, 2026 As Final Deadline To Apply for Birth Certificates? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

Fact Check: No Evidence COVID - 19 Vaccines Caused Rise in Paralysis Cases

An article by @DainikBhaskar claims that the Government of India has admitted that COVID-19 vaccines pose a risk of paralysis and other neurological disorders. The newspaper has made this claim on the basis of a letter from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation… pic.twitter.com/2FXg3RrgVE — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 12, 2025

"This claim is misleading and baseless. It is not supported by any scientific evidence. The news article incorrectly interprets the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare’s communication to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) regarding updates to the Summary of Product Characteristics of Covishield and Covaxin. The facts have been twisted and misinterpreted in the report," PIB Fact Check wrote on X. Employees To Work 12 Hours a Day Under New Labour Code? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

The agency confirmed that there is no evidence of an increase in neurological cases associated with COVID-19 vaccines. "In 2024, the World Health Organization assessed India’s vaccine safety regulatory system and rated it at Maturity Level 3, indicating that India’s system is internationally recognized and reliable. Please stay cautious. Rely only on verified and official sources for accurate information," the agency added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Government of India admitted that COVID-19 vaccines pose a risk of paralysis and other neurological disorders. Conclusion : This claim is misleading and baseless. It is not supported by any scientific evidence. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2025 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).