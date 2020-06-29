Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) On the 100th day of the lockdown, the coronavirus tally in Mumbai increased to 76,294 on Monday with the addition of 1,247 new cases, while the death toll rose to 4,461 after 92 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release stated out of the 92 deaths, 21 occurred in the past 24 hours and the remaining 71 earlier, but they were added to the fatality count on Monday.

The civic body said the number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 43,545 with 391 patients discharged from hospitals.

According to the release, presently the city has 28,288 active cases, while 763 new suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted in hospitals.

Starting from the 'janata curfew' on March 22, the government authorities enforced lockdown in Maharashtra to stem the spread of coronavirus.

