Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) Mumbai reported 1,463 new coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, which took its overall tally to 2,47,334, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll in he city climbed to 9,918 after 49 patients succumbed to the infection.

In the past 24-hours, 1,289 patients were discharged from hospitals, which pushed the recovery count to 2,16,558.

With this, 88 per cent of the total number of patients have recovered from the infection so far, it said.

The city's average case doubling rate has improved to 108 days, the civic body said.

So far, 14.06 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the metropolis.

The civic body has sealed 9,405 buildings and created 613 containment zones in slums and chawls. It seals a building or declares an area as containment zone on finding one or more COVID-19 patients there.

Meanwhile, the civic body has slapped Rs 200 fine each on 82,497 people as they were either found not wearing masks at all or wearing them in improper way at public places between October 1 and 21.

The BMC has collected Rs 1.65 crore from such offenders, it said.

