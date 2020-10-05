Nashik, Oct 5 (PTI) Nashik district added 907 COVID-19 cases to its tally on Monday, even as 14 people succumbed to the infection and 1,101 were discharged post recovery, an official said.

The caseload in the district is 81,023, including 1,451 deaths, while the total number of people who have recovered stood at 70,272, he said.

Nashik municipal corporation areas accounted for 12 of the 14 fatalities during the day, the official informed. PTI

