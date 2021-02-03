Shimla, Feb 3 (PTI) A total of 4,356 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the number of those who have received the jabs so far in the state to 43,944, a senior health official said.

He said 5,836 health workers were to be administered the vaccine across 76 sessions on Wednesday and out of them, 4,356 could be given the jabs which is 74.6 per cent coverage.

The total number of people vaccinated for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state has now risen to 43,944 against a target of 77,000 by February 9, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

A total of 39,588 people were administered vaccine till February 2. The vaccination drive in the state began on January 16 when 1,536 members of the medical fraternity were given the jabs.

As many as 3,299 people were vaccinated on January 18, 232 on January 19, 45 on January 20, 686 on January 21, 3,819 on January 22, 3,935 on January 23, 510 on January 27 and 4,794 on January 28, 4,070 on January 29, 4,816 on January 30, 5700 on February one and 6,136 on February 2.

No case of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in the state on Wednesday, Jindal said.

However, the number of AEFI in the state during COVID vaccination till now is 84, he added.

