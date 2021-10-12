Chandigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) Punjab and Haryana Monday reported no coronavirus deaths while together they added 26 more cases, according to their medical bulletins.

While Punjab added 19 cases, taking its infection tally to 6,01,894, Haryana reported seven cases, pushing its numbers to 7,71,000.

With no Covid-related deaths, the toll in Punjab stood at 16,531.

Among the new cases, Mohali reported three, followed by two each in Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Ludhiana. The number of active cases was 229.

Twenty-three more people recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 5,85,134, the bulletin said.

According to the health department's daily bulletin in Haryana, the death toll remained unchanged at 9,875.

Among the districts, four cases were reported from Gurgaon. The total active cases in the state stands at 92 while the overall recoveries was 7,60,860.

The recovery rate was 98.68 percent, the bulletin said.

Their joint capital Chandigarh reported just one case, taking the total count of coronavirus to 65,280. The toll figure was 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 37 while the number of persons recovered was 64,423.

