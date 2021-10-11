Medininagar, October 11: In a pathetic incident around 80 sheep were run over and crushed to death by a goods train near Koshiara village of Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday.

The incident occured when grazers along with their flock of sheep were crossing the railway track near Koshiara but failed to control the animals. On seeing the approaching train the animals ran helter skelter in panic and a large number of them were crushed under its wheels, police said.

Their mutilated bodies were seen scattered around the railway track following the incident.

Sub-divisional police officer of Hussainabad, Pujya Prakash confirmed the incident and said work is on to remove the dead animals. Upset over the incident the grazers left the place with their remaining flock, which included some injured animals, apprehending action against them.

