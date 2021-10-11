New Delhi, October 11: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has implemented a new license policy for spa and massage centres under which cross-gender massage will not be allowed in such facilities, the civic body said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the civic agency has framed and implemented general and technical guidelines in connection with issuing licence for spas and massage centres.

"In addition to previous ones, new conditions have been added in which cross gender massage will not be allowed in SPA and Massage Centres. Male and female centres will be in different sections and Massage Centres can remain open only between 9 am and 9 pm," the SDMC said in a statement.

Last month, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) had also banned cross-gender massage at spas under its jurisdiction. According to SDMC estimates, there are about 300 spas and massage parlours in south Delhi.

The municipality further said that police verification of the owner and manager of the establishment will be mandatory before issuing license. “There will be a mandatory provision for production of ID cards of all customers,” it said.

The policy has been approved by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the civic body said. In addition to this, the SDMC specified that the permission will be granted in areas coming under the category of commercial, local commercial, notified commercial and mixed land use areas.

“In residential areas, new SPA and Massage Centres, will not be allowed,” the statement said. The civic body further said that the spa premises should be structurally sound and the structure stability certificate should be signed by a structural engineer.

“Proof of payment of conversion charges, parking charges and registration charges must be submitted. If the applicant is the owner then he/she will have to submit proof of payment of property tax. Medical fitness certificate of masseur has also been made mandatory,” the SDMC said.

As far as technical guidelines are concerned, the minimum floor area of premises should be 900 square feet and the minimum height of premises should be 9 feet or 8 feet for air conditioned premises.

“Minimum area as per masseur table should be 50 square feet. Premises should be well lighted, ventilated and exhaust fans must be installed in the non-air conditioned premises,” it said.

The municipality said that failure to comply with any of the guidelines may entail legal action against the defaulters, including revocation of the license.

