Shimla, Jul 17 (PTI) Boileauganj Bazar on the outskirts of the city was sealed on Friday after four Kashmir returnees staying there tested positive for coronavirus, a district official said.

No one will be allowed to enter or exit the containment zone and vehicles will go via Chakkar to ensure smooth flow of traffic, he added.

Also Read | 3 Civilians Dead, One Injured in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan in Gulpur Sector of Poonch District: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

Forty-one more people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state past the 1,400-mark, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)