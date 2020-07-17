An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck 174km North North-East (NNE) of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea at 8:20 am today: National Centre for Seismology (NCS). An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck 174km North North-East (NNE) of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea at 8:20 am today: National Centre for Seismology (NCS)— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020 Another unidentified terrorist killed (total 3) in the encounter at Kulgam. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search operation underway: Jammu & Kashmir Police. Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Khurja, Bulandshahr, Jhangirabad, Greater Noida, Guloti, Siyana, and Narora during the next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane arrive at Leh Airport. Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane arrive at Leh Airport. Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/CXj2Pmoyu4— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020 Brazil, the second hardest-hit country in the world, passed the bleak milepost of two million coronavirus cases. #UPDATE 🇧🇷 Brazil, the second hardest hit country in the world, passed the bleak milepost of two million coronavirus cases https://t.co/t6zHDhQcq3 pic.twitter.com/2ydYmrketd— AFP news agency (@AFP) July 16, 2020

Mumbai, July 17: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is expected to brief the media today is the latest development to the Rajasthan political crisis. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left for Leh on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu&Kashmir. He is being accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. He will visit Ladakh today and Srinagar tomorrow.

India signed bilateral agreements with France and the US that will allow airlines of each country to operate international flights starting Friday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri added that similar arrangements with Germany and the UK are being worked out too.

American carrier United Airlines will be flying 18 flights between India and the US from July 17 to July 31 and Air France will be operating 28 flights between Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Paris from July 18 to August 1, he said.

Haryana Government allowed state government employees with physical disabilities of 50 percent or above and also those who are totally vision impaired to work from home.

On Friday, in a massive hacking incident, several Twitter accounts of US high profiles were hacked in a bitcoin scam.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.