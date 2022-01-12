Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 12 (ANI): Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Director Health Services (DHS) Jammu, Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman on Tuesday said that Union Territory has more than 84 functional oxygen plants, two 500-bedded DRDO hospitals and over 250 ventilators supported beds for patients.

"Jammu and Kashmir figures among the best-equipped states and Union Territories in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. It is also the second state and UT in the country to achieve 100 per cent vaccination of the age-appropriate population," said DHS Jammu.

The Director has advised the public not to neglect COVID appropriate behaviour due to the purported 'mild symptoms' being reported amid the latest COVID wave.

"We have started witnessing an exponential rise in the number of COVID cases and there is a need to avoid panic and adopt COVID appropriate behaviour," he said.

The DHS Jammu said that Union Territory has received extraordinary support from the Central Government in its fight against the COVID and is well prepared to deal with any eventuality.

The Director attributed the achievement of a record number of vaccinations to close monitoring from the highest level of UT administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

"The regular review and intervention by the Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary have put Jammu and Kashmir in the best shape, he said.

The DHS explained that the reason behind the readied stance of Jammu and Kashmir is due to the surplus availability of beds and oxygen plants.

"We have more than 84 functional oxygen plants, two 500-bedded DRDO hospitals and 250 plus ventilator supported beds. Intensive Care facilities are available at all district hospitals and a sufficient number of beds for COVID patients are available up to the level of Sub District hospitals," he added.

One major development with respect to COVID preparations is the galvanisation of paediatric COVID care facilities. The DHS informed that special SOPs have been circulated in this regard. The facilities include specialised equipment and specially trained paediatricians.

"Mock drills were also conducted at every district headquarter and Medical College on Tuesday to prepare for any challenge the pandemic presents before the administration," he informed. (ANI)

