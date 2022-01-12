The Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has finally unveiled the much-awaited OnePlus 10 Pro in the home market. The flagship device comes with high-end specifications making it a true premium offering. Interested customers will be able to get their hands on the newly launched OnePlus 10 Pro starting January 13, 2022. The smartphone will be available in three variants - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. The key highlights of the flagship offering are Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display with hole-punch cutout, triple rear cameras, 80W fast charging and more. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earphones To Be Launched in India on January 14, 2022.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is priced at CNY 4,699 (around Rs 54,500) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB. While the bigger 8GB + 256GB is priced at CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs 58,000), the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB models gets a price tag of CNY 5,299 (around Rs 61,500). The handset will be offered in two colours - Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. However, the brand is yet to announce details about the handset's global debut. It's worth noting that the company is set to launch the OnePlus 9RT in India on January 14, 2022.

OnePlus 10 Pro (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

As far as specifications go, the OnePlus 10 Pro sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel has a resolution of 1440x3216 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20.1:9. It is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus panel. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB. It runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top.

Coming to optics, the OnePlus 10 Pro gets a triple rear camera module that comprises a 48MP Sony IMX789 primary sensor accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto shooter with 3.3x optical zoom. The front camera is a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge. It also comes with stereo speakers and has Dolby Atmos support.

